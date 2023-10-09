Woman dies in apartment complex parking lot following shooting, Laurel Police say

Police are investigating what led up to an early morning shooting that left a woman dead in Laurel.

Officers were called to 14120 West Side Boulevard at 4:56 a.m. on Monday where they found the female victim lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted to provide life-saving aid to the victim but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Police say her identity will be released after next of kin are notified.