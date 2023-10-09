Woman dies in apartment complex parking lot following shooting, Laurel Police say
LAUREL, Md. - Police are investigating what led up to an early morning shooting that left a woman dead in Laurel.
Officers were called to 14120 West Side Boulevard at 4:56 a.m. on Monday where they found the female victim lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
First responders attempted to provide life-saving aid to the victim but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Police say her identity will be released after next of kin are notified.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with any information or who may have witnessed this event to contact them at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.