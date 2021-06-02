Woman dies, another injured after balcony collapses on Memorial Day in Dewey Beach
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A woman is dead and another remains hospitalized after a balcony they were on collapsed Monday night in Dewey Beach.
The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on Memorial Day at a residence on Read Avenue close to the beach.
Authorities say a third-floor balcony detached and the two women -- a 47-year-old and a 57-year-old both from South Webster, Ohio -- fell approximately 10 feet to the balcony below.
Emergency crews were able to rescue both women and transport them to a hospital in Lewes. Both were later transferred to a hospital in Newark, Delaware.
Officials say the condition of the 57-year-old victim began to deteriorate throughout the night. She died around 7:00 a.m. the following morning. The 47-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures and remains hospitalized.
The incident remains under investigation.