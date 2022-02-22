Expand / Collapse search

Woman dead after tree falls onto home in Crofton

CROFTON, Md. - Investigators say a woman is dead after a tree fell onto her house Tuesday night in Anne Arundel County. 

Anne Arundel County Fire Captain Jen Burrier said the call came in at 9 p.m. for a tree on a house on the 1500 block of Farlow Ave in Crofton, Maryland. Captain Burrier said that authorities were notified one person was trapped inside the house. 

There is an extended extrication currently underway. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.