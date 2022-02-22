Woman dead after tree falls onto home in Crofton

Investigators say a woman is dead after a tree fell onto her house Tuesday night in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel County Fire Captain Jen Burrier said the call came in at 9 p.m. for a tree on a house on the 1500 block of Farlow Ave in Crofton, Maryland. Captain Burrier said that authorities were notified one person was trapped inside the house.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

There is an extended extrication currently underway.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.