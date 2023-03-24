Woman dead after early morning pedestrian crash in Fairfax County

A woman is dead after an early morning crash in Fairfax County.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash at Wilson Blvd. and John Marshall Dr. in Seven Corners.

An adult female was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene.

Fairfax County detectives are responding and encouraging drivers to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



