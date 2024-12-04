Woman killed in Prince George's County house fire, officials say

Officials say a woman has died following a house fire in Prince George's County Wednesday evening.

The call for service came in around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Prince George's County firefighters responded to the home in the 4200 block of Varnum St. in Bladensburg where a woman was found seriously injured from the blaze.

The fire broke out within a two-story home. The fire department has not yet said if they know what caused the fire.

