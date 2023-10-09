Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Woodbridge: police

A woman was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Dumfries man on Friday.

On October 6 at 1:15 a.m., police arrived at the Dale Forest Apartments in Woodbridge to find a 43-year-old man with a stab wound on his upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the victim, Jeremy David Lewis, and Joe Camille Storr, 41, were fighting inside an apartment when Storr cut Lewis and fled. Storr later called the police to the apartment.

Police found Storr near Caton Hill Rd. and took her into custody. She's been charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony, and is being held without bond.