Woman charged with arson, attempted murder after Woodbridge townhouse fire

A woman has been charged with arson and attempted murder in connection to a Woodbridge townhouse fire.

Fire Marshals charged Jessica Marie Knox, 37, in connection to the fire that occurred in the 4000 block of Dane Ridge Circle on April 2 which is where Knox lived.

Jessica Marie Knox

At the time of the fire, another occupant was in the home. Evidence from the scene and the suspect’s actions ultimately led to her identity in the incident.

Fire Marshals obtained arrest warrants for Knox after further investigation.

Knox has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree and arson of an occupied dwelling.