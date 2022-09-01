Woman burned with cigarette, pepper-sprayed by man who took her 3-year-old son: police

Authorities say a woman was burned with a cigarette and sprayed with pepper spray by a man who took her 3-year-old son from her at a playground in Manassas.

Police responded to the 8300 block of Barret Drive Tuesday around 9:10 p.m. to investigate an alleged assault.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was at the playground with her 3-year-old son when she and the alleged suspect, who police say was an acquaintance, were involved in an argument.

Abraham Cinto Jr. (Prince William County Police Department)

The woman told police the man took property from her and then took the boy and began to walk away.

When the woman tried to get her son back, police say the man burned her with a cigarette, sprayed her with pepper spray and grabbed her by the neck.

Police say a family member was able to take custody of the boy before the man fled the playground.

Officers were called to the scene and say the mother suffered minor injuries and the boy was unharmed.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Abraham Cinto Jr. He is described by police as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 171 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

He faces charges of abduction, assault with a caustic substance, assault and battery, and petit larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.