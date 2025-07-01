Woman arrested for child sexual abuse material in Leesburg

article

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Georgia resident Penelope Colon, 26, was arrested on June 18. She was then released on June 20 on a personal recognizance (PR) bond, Leesburg Police say.

The Leesburg Police Department received a report in Nov. 2024 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an alert from a social media platform, indicating that a user’s account may have contained child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Detectives identified seven digital images consistent with CSAM.

Through the investigation, they identified the suspect as Colon, who was a resident of Leesburg, VA at the time the content was posted.

The Leesburg Police Department encourages anyone with information about the possession, distribution or production of child sexual abuse material to contact their local police or report tips to 1-800-THE-LOST.