Wolf Trap cancels all 2020 summer performances due to COVID-19

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announced the cancellation of all 2020 summer performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All shows at Filene Center, Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods, and The Barns at Wolf Trap will be impacted.

FILE: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Vienna, Virginia (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

"It is with profound sadness that I announce that we are cancelling the Summer 2020 concert season. For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Filene Center and Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods at Wolf Trap National Park and The Barns at Wolf Trap will not host live performances from May through September," said President and CEO, Arvind Manocha in a statement. "The continued health and well-being of the Wolf Trap community of patrons, artists, and staff are of paramount importance to us. Concern for the welfare of all makes summer gatherings for performances unfeasible."

Officials say Wolf Trap worked with local government and health officials on the final decision.

2020 summer season ticket holders can donate all or a portion of the value to Wolf Trap Foundation's Music Moves Us Fund as a tax-deductible contribution, exchange their tickets for a Wolf Trap gift card to be used for future ticket or concessions purchases, or get full refunds.

Officials say they look forward to resuming concert activity at the Barns at Wolf Trap later in the year.

