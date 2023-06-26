WMATA receiving $104M grant to fund cleaner zero-emission buses

The Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced Monday that $1.7 billion from the new infrastructure bill will be used for cleaner buses.

WMATA is slated to get more than $100 million of that money to convert its Lorton bus garage to a fully electric fleet.

All nine bus garages and nearly 1600 buses will be zero-emission by 2042, the agency stated in a press release.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to FOX 5 about the massive amount of money being distributed.

"WMATA and other transit agencies are going to be able to use these dollars to improve their facilities, to acquire new, cleaner buses, and to train their workforce," Buttigieg said. "Anyone who lives in and around the DMV knows how important transit is to the life of the metro area. Getting that Lorton facility upgraded and getting 100 some new buses – that's going to make a big difference to the quality and continued reliability of the service. It also just means cleaner air. We don't want kids to be breathing in particular matter diesel fumes that can have an effect on their health. So, these new bus technologies are really making a difference for everybody who lives in the community – whether you ride the bus or not."

"This low-no grant from the FTA is a testament to the importance of the federal government and regional partners joining together to support the transition to zero-emission buses that will help create a healthier, better environment," said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "It is this type of cooperation that will help us transition to a fully zero-emission fleet three years earlier than our initial goal."

So far, Metro has received 12 battery-electric buses as part of the first phase of zero-emission bus deployment. Those buses, the agency says, will operate out of the Shepherd Parkway Bus Division in Southwest and service a variety of riders on routes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Secretary Buttigieg said this project will move quicker than others because the buses are being produced in the United States.



