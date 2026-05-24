Witness video captures chaos of White House shooting that left suspect dead, bystander injured

The Brief A suspect opened fire near a White House security checkpoint on Saturday evening before being fatally shot by returning fire from Secret Service agents. Video obtained from a witness at the scene captures the exact moments the chaos erupted. The shooting happened less than a month after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.



New video is shedding light on the frantic moments outside the White House when a suspected gunman opened fire near a security checkpoint Saturday evening.

What we know:

According to the Secret Service, the suspect suddenly retrieved a weapon from a bag and began firing in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Agents immediately returned fire, striking the suspect, who later died at a local hospital. A bystander was also hit by gunfire and remains in critical condition.

Video obtained from a witness at the scene captures the exact moments the chaos erupted. In the footage, a rapid barrage of gunfire can be heard ringing out as people scatter for safety.

President Trump was inside the White House at the time of the shooting but was never in any danger, according to the Secret Service.

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What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown. It also remains unclear if the bystander, who has yet to be identified, was struck by the suspect's bullets or returned fire from agents.

What they're saying:

Witnesses described a terrifying and confusing scene as heavily armed authorities swarmed the perimeter.

"Scary. I didn’t understand what happened," one witness recalled. "And then I understood that it was a shooting, and they closed the White House. It’s very scary. Tons of cars, police cars just running. And also a couple of ambulances just everywhere... we saw they closed all the streets."

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Dig deeper:

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best by Fox News Digital, citing multiple sources who indicated the Maryland man had multiple previous run-ins with the Secret Service.

Best was previously arrested in July of last year after attempting to breach a different White House checkpoint. During that incident, he reportedly claimed to be Jesus Christ and stated that he wanted to be arrested. Following that encounter, authorities had issued a stay-away order against him.

The backstory:

This shooting comes less than a month after a highly publicized shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, when a California man named Thomas Allen was accused of attempting to assassinate the President. He remains in federal custody and has pleaded not guilty.

Following that scare, a separate shooting near the Washington Monument on May 4 left a teenage bystander wounded after a Texas man allegedly fired at officers.