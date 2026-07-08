9-year-old and 15-year-old found shot dead inside home outside Baltimore; suspect sought

The Brief • Authorities are investigating double homicide after a 9‑year‑old and a 15‑year‑old were found dead from gunshot wounds.

• Police say both children were pronounced dead on scene in the 6100 block of Talles Road.

• Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410‑887‑4636.

Authorities are investigating a double homicide after a 9‑year‑old and a 15‑year‑old were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in a neighborhood just outside Baltimore.

Baltimore County Police say the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Talles Road in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood. Both children sustained apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on scene.

WBFF FOX 45 News in Baltimore reports the victims are siblings, one female and one male. According to WBFF, their parents arrived home and found the children with gunshot wounds, and police are searching for a suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410‑887‑4636.