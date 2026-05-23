White House shooting: Gunman shot by Secret Service

The Brief A gunman shot at the White House on Saturday night, a senior administration official told Fox News. The White House was briefly locked down. Officials told Fox News that U.S. Secret Service shot the gunman, and that a bystander was also hit.



D.C. police are responding to gunshots near the White House on Saturday evening, The White House has been placed on lockdown, according to multiple reports.

Reports of gunshots started coming around 6 p.m. ET

Fox News' Chad Pergram was at the White House on Saturday as part of the press pool. Sources told Pergram that a gunman fired three times at the White House and that the U.S. Secret Service shot the gunman. Officials said the gunman never breached the White House perimiter.

A bystander was hit by the crossfire, a senior administration official told Pergram.

Other reporters have shared videos of Secret Service agents on the White House lawn.

Fox News reported that the lockdown had been lifted around 7:30 p.m. ET.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X Saturday that the FBI and the Secret Service have responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.