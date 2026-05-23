White House shooting: Gunman shot by Secret Service
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are responding to gunshots near the White House on Saturday evening, The White House has been placed on lockdown, according to multiple reports.
Reports of gunshots started coming around 6 p.m. ET
Fox News' Chad Pergram was at the White House on Saturday as part of the press pool. Sources told Pergram that a gunman fired three times at the White House and that the U.S. Secret Service shot the gunman. Officials said the gunman never breached the White House perimiter.
A bystander was hit by the crossfire, a senior administration official told Pergram.
Other reporters have shared videos of Secret Service agents on the White House lawn.
Fox News reported that the lockdown had been lifted around 7:30 p.m. ET.
FBI Director Kash Patel said on X Saturday that the FBI and the Secret Service have responded to the scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.
The Source: Information in this story is from Fox News and FBI Director Kash Patel