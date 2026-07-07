2 water main breaks cause major delays across Fairfax County corridors

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The Brief Two separate water main breaks are disrupting travel across Fairfax County, shutting down major thoroughfares just miles apart. All lanes are completely shut down on both Columbia Pike at Spring Lane in Bailey’s Crossroads and Route 1 at Popkins Lane near Groveton. It is unknown if the nearly simultaneous infrastructure failures are connected.



Two separate water main breaks are disrupting travel across Fairfax County, shutting down major thoroughfares just miles apart, according to Fairfax County Police.

What we know:

The first closure was reported on Columbia Pike at Spring Lane and Carlyn Hill Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads, forcing a total shutdown of the roadway.

A short time later, a second water main break was reported on Route 1 (Richmond Highway) at Popkins Lane near Groveton, completely shutting down all lanes there as well.

A water main break has shut down Route 1 at Popkins Lane near Groveton, as seen in this photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

By car, the two high-impact traffic zones sit roughly nine miles apart.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if the nearly simultaneous infrastructure failures are connected.

What's next:

Crews are currently on the scene at both locations working on emergency repairs, according to police.

What you can do:

Local transit and police are urging drivers to expect significant delays throughout the area and to seek alternate routes that bypass both corridors entirely.