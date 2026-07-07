2 water main breaks cause major delays across Fairfax County corridors
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. - Two separate water main breaks are disrupting travel across Fairfax County, shutting down major thoroughfares just miles apart, according to Fairfax County Police.
What we know:
The first closure was reported on Columbia Pike at Spring Lane and Carlyn Hill Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads, forcing a total shutdown of the roadway.
A short time later, a second water main break was reported on Route 1 (Richmond Highway) at Popkins Lane near Groveton, completely shutting down all lanes there as well.
A water main break has shut down Route 1 at Popkins Lane near Groveton, as seen in this photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.
By car, the two high-impact traffic zones sit roughly nine miles apart.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown if the nearly simultaneous infrastructure failures are connected.
What's next:
Crews are currently on the scene at both locations working on emergency repairs, according to police.
What you can do:
Local transit and police are urging drivers to expect significant delays throughout the area and to seek alternate routes that bypass both corridors entirely.
The Source: Information from the Fairfax County Police Department.