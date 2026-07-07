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2 water main breaks cause major delays across Fairfax County corridors

By
FOX 5 DC
Fairfax County
Published July 7, 2026 5:07 PM EDT
Published July 7, 2026 5:07 PM EDT
article

A water main break has shut down Columbia Pike at Spring Lane in Bailey’s Crossroads, as seen in this photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

The Brief

    • Two separate water main breaks are disrupting travel across Fairfax County, shutting down major thoroughfares just miles apart.
    • All lanes are completely shut down on both Columbia Pike at Spring Lane in Bailey’s Crossroads and Route 1 at Popkins Lane near Groveton.
    • It is unknown if the nearly simultaneous infrastructure failures are connected.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. - Two separate water main breaks are disrupting travel across Fairfax County, shutting down major thoroughfares just miles apart, according to Fairfax County Police. 

What we know:

The first closure was reported on Columbia Pike at Spring Lane and Carlyn Hill Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads, forcing a total shutdown of the roadway.

A short time later, a second water main break was reported on Route 1 (Richmond Highway) at Popkins Lane near Groveton, completely shutting down all lanes there as well.

A water main break has shut down Route 1 at Popkins Lane near Groveton, as seen in this photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

By car, the two high-impact traffic zones sit roughly nine miles apart.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if the nearly simultaneous infrastructure failures are connected. 

What's next:

Crews are currently on the scene at both locations working on emergency repairs, according to police.

What you can do:

Local transit and police are urging drivers to expect significant delays throughout the area and to seek alternate routes that bypass both corridors entirely.

The Source: Information from the Fairfax County Police Department. 

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