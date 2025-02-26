Wise HS boys basketball team forced to forfeit season over residency violation

A Prince George’s County High School boys' basketball season has had to forfeit their entire season after officials say a residency rule was broken.

The news came as a shock to some members of the Wise Jr. High School community.

The school’s athletic department is working with other schools to adjust the upcoming game schedule.

In a release, Prince George’s County Public Schools said, in part, "We recognize the impact this decision may have on our players, families, and community. However, maintaining the integrity of our program is our top priority, and we fully accept responsibility for this oversight. We are dedicated to ensuring that all future participation complies with PGCPS and the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) regulations."

Prince George’s County school officials tell us they’re addressing this issue and working to "strengthen the processes to prevent similar situations in the future."

Monitoring high school recruitment

Another Instance:

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the DMV.

Earlier this year, lawmakers in Virginia introduced legislation to crack down on controversial recruitment tactics when it comes to high school athletics following the Hayfield High School football scandal in Fairfax County.

The legal troubles surfaced when last year, the Virginia High School League suspended Hayfield from playing in the postseason, including the playoffs, for the next two years over allegations that the football team used improper recruiting practices.

House Bill 1656, introduced by Virginia House Delegate Dan Helmer of Fairfax, would make it illegal for school officials, educators or coaches, to accept money or gifts to influence a student's decision to transfer schools. It would also prohibit the misuse of a homeless designation, stating a student is homeless when they are, in fact, not.