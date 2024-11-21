FCPS superintendent announces reviews in wake of Hayfield HS football controversy

In Virginia, the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent announced multiple new reviews in the wake of the Hayfield High School football team controversy. That controversy escalated to court and as recently as Wednesday, saw other playoff coaches threatening to forfeit post-season games in protest.

The new reviews were announced on Wednesday in an FCPS community-wide letter sent from Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid. Her letter also spoke to wanting to set the record straight.

"Coaches, athletes, parents, and fans are frustrated by the circumstances that their teams are in now because of the ambiguities within the VHSL’s rules and policies," wrote Dr. Reid.

VHSL stands for Virginia High School League. This is the body that oversees the Commonwealth’s high school sports.

Superintendent Reid emphasized in her letter that it was the VHSL that deemed every player eligible this year, back in August, but then two months later, turned around and punished the Hayfield Hawks. "…the VHSL declared the entire team ineligible for postseason play without any specific evidence of recruiting or other violations," Dr. Reid added.

The superintendent told the FCPS community that the VHSL’s "inconsistencies" were confirmed by a county judge, who overturned the punishment.

In the midst of this, at least half a dozen other playoff coaches threatened to forfeit post-season play if the Hawks were allowed to compete.

Superintendent Reid says misinformation around what happened continues and called it "troubling."

Her note says she met with the other coaches and principals involved and announced several reviews as part of a plan to move forward. This includes an independent, external investigation into student athlete transfers and eligibility practice for ALL FCPS sports, a review of FCPS athletic protocols and procedures with revisions, if necessary.

Dr. Reid is also informing parents to look out for information in the near future. She is planning two different community meetings to go over athletic regulations and practices with parents and students.

The superintendent affirmed that FCPS is committed to working with the VHSL, aiming to ensure this never happens to an FCPS student athlete ever again.

Read the full letter here.

