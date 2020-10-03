Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

article

Sen. Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Saturday -- making him the third senator to test positive in recent days.

Johnson, R-Wis., was tested Friday after being exposed to someone who has since tested positive for the virus. His office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.

Johnson is the third senator to test positive in two days, since it was announced that President Trump had tested positive for the virus early Friday.

If Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Johnson and Mike Lee (R-Utah) remain out of office this month because of coronavirus, their absences could prevent Senate Republicans from confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett until after the November election in a lame-duck session.

Fourteen House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a breaking news alert, check back for updates.

Advertisement

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

FOX 5 DC contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:

President Trump at military hospital; new cases among allies emerge

Notre Dame president, 2 senators test positive for COVID-19 after White House visit

Amy Coney Barrett: Trump officially sends Supreme Court nomination to Senate