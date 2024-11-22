Winter storm warning: Flurries possible in DC; western regions could see heavy snow

Washington, D.C. could see its first snowflakes of the season on Friday, while regions north and west of the city could see heavy accumulations from a storm system that is moving across the region.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says expect chilly temperatures in the 40s across the District with the chance of morning snow showers. If we do get flurries they will transition to a chilly rain by the afternoon and into the evening, Tucker says. Little or no snow accumulation is expected in the District.

To the west and north of D.C., winter storm warnings have been issued for Garrett County in Maryland, Western Highland County in Virginia, and Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties in West Virginia.

Heavy snow is expected in these areas with accumulations of between six and 12 inches possible. One to two feet of snow is possible along the ridgetops. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph during this afternoon and into tonight in these regions.

The National Weather Service warns roads, especially bridges and overpasses, are likely to become slick and hazardous in those areas north and west of D.C. Visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile due to falling and blowing snow, leading to whiteout conditions. Travel could be extremely difficult or even impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes throughout the evening. Additionally, gusty winds may bring down tree branches.

The snow is expected to transition to a period of freezing rain or drizzle late Friday into Saturday morning.

Back in the immediate D.C. area, the cold rain will gradually end overnight. Mostly sunny conditions on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly sunny and dry early next week with the possibility of showers on Thanksgiving.