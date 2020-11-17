Winter is coming! Snowflakes spotted in western Maryland Tuesday

Some of the first snowflakes of the season were spotted falling in far western Maryland Tuesday morning.

The snow was spotted on traffic cameras along Maryland 135 in the Swanton area of Garrett County.

Some of the snow could be seen accumulating on grassy areas.

No snow is on the forecast for the D.C. region Tuesday. We can expect chilly and breezy conditions with a possible spotty shower.

