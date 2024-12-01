Winter City Lights brings holiday magic to Olney

Winter City Lights in Olney, Maryland is ranked as one of the best light festivals in the country.

It's a 1.5 mile trail of twinkling lights that takes visitors through the woods to discover displays like the giant teddy bear, weeping willow and much more.

It features an Christmas tree, holiday music shows and more than 30 bonfires that surround it and snow falling every half hour.

There’s also the Snowball Café featuring the famous blizzard dessert and the new Polar Pub where you can get holiday-inspired drinks.

It's only in its third year of operation but the light display not only benefits the Olney Boys and Girls Club – it also brings in plenty of business to the region.

