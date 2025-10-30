Winsome Earle-Sears bus catches fire in final days of campaign

Just five days before the Virginia gubernatorial election, Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears bus caught fire while en-route to an event.

What we know:

Earle-Sears confirmed the fire Thursday afternoon. The bus was traveling on Route 33.

According to a post on social media, no one was injured.

Photos of the bus posted to social media show flames on what appears to be the back of the bus.

Earle-Sears' opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, responded on X.