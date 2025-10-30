Winsome Earle-Sears bus catches fire in final days of campaign
RICHMOND, Va. - Just five days before the Virginia gubernatorial election, Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears bus caught fire while en-route to an event.
What we know:
Earle-Sears confirmed the fire Thursday afternoon. The bus was traveling on Route 33.
According to a post on social media, no one was injured.
Photos of the bus posted to social media show flames on what appears to be the back of the bus.
Earle-Sears' opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, responded on X.