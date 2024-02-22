A Montgomery County woman, who loves to try her luck with Maryland Lottery games like Racetrax and Bonus Match 5, cashed in this week when her quick-pick ticket landed her the top prize of $50,000.

The winner, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, purchased her $2 ticket for the Feb. 13 drawing at the Fenton Street Citgo in Silver Spring.

Although she typically selected the same set of numbers for Bonus Match 5, this time she let the terminal pick her digits.

"I was numb," the winner said, recalling the moment of revelation. "I finally got some money."

Overjoyed, she immediately shared the exciting news with her husband of 35 years.

With her newfound fortune, the winner told Maryland Lottery that she plans to tackle outstanding bills and contribute to charitable causes.

Meanwhile, Fenton Citgo, the gas station where she bought the winning ticket at 8333 Fenton Street, will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

So far, there have been seven $50,000 top-prize Bonus Match 5 winners in Maryland this year.