Expand / Collapse search

Wind turbine blade crash shuts down traffic on I-70 in Maryland

By
Updated  June 30, 2025 7:39am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Wind turbine blade crash shuts down traffic in Maryland

Wind turbine blade crash shuts down traffic in Maryland

A vehicle transporting a wind turbine blade crashed Monday morning, prompting closures in both directions of Interstate 70 in Frederick County.

The Brief

    • A wind turbine blade crash closed portions of I-70 in Frederick County on Monday.
    • The crash occurred near Exit 26 at the I-81 interchange.
    • No injuries were reported, but traffic was heavily disrupted.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - A vehicle transporting a wind turbine blade crashed Monday morning, prompting closures in both directions of Interstate 70 in Frederick County.

What we know:

The crash happened near Exit 26 at Interstate 81.

Blade blocks highway

Wind turbine blade crash shuts down traffic on I-70 in Frederick County

No injuries reported

Traffic cameras from the Maryland Department of Transportation showed the crash near Hagerstown. 

No injuries have been reported.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The MD State Highway Administration.

NewsTrafficMarylandFrederick County