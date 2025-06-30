Wind turbine blade crash shuts down traffic on I-70 in Maryland
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - A vehicle transporting a wind turbine blade crashed Monday morning, prompting closures in both directions of Interstate 70 in Frederick County.
What we know:
The crash happened near Exit 26 at Interstate 81.
Blade blocks highway
No injuries reported
Traffic cameras from the Maryland Department of Transportation showed the crash near Hagerstown.
No injuries have been reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The MD State Highway Administration.