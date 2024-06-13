Win a smart TV from FOX 5 DC!

FOX 5 DC is offering up a chance to win a 65" smart TV! Here's how to enter.

Download FOX Local from your streaming device. Choose WASHINGTON D.C. as your city. Look for the weekly CODE WORD in the top stories just below the live stream. Enter the code at fox5dc.com/contests for your chance to win.

How to download FOX Local:

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. For more assistance click here.