Win a smart TV from FOX 5 DC!
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 DC is offering up a chance to win a 65" smart TV! Here's how to enter.
- Download FOX Local from your streaming device.
- Choose WASHINGTON D.C. as your city.
- Look for the weekly CODE WORD in the top stories just below the live stream.
- Enter the code at fox5dc.com/contests for your chance to win.
How to download FOX Local:
FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.
With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. For more assistance click here.