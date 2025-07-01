Expand / Collapse search
Will tariffs make DC fireworks more expensive this year? Expert weighs in

Published  July 1, 2025 2:59pm EDT
Items to buy before tariffs strike

WASHINGTON - The fireworks on the National Mall are a spectacle every year, but will the price tag be higher for 2025 due to tariffs? 

Mike Litterst of the National Park Service says no – NPS is locked into a multi-year contract with a fixed price. Any recent tariffs have no effect on the price. 

How much do the fireworks in D.C. cost? 

So how much do the fireworks cost? 

$290,000, according to Litterst. 

You can watch the fireworks from around D.C. – or on FOX LOCAL starting at 9:00 p.m. 

The Source: Information in this story was provided by Mike Litterst, from the National Park Service. 

