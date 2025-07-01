Will tariffs make DC fireworks more expensive this year? Expert weighs in

The fireworks on the National Mall are a spectacle every year, but will the price tag be higher for 2025 due to tariffs?

Mike Litterst of the National Park Service says no – NPS is locked into a multi-year contract with a fixed price. Any recent tariffs have no effect on the price.

How much do the fireworks in D.C. cost?

So how much do the fireworks cost?

$290,000, according to Litterst.

You can watch the fireworks from around D.C. – or on FOX LOCAL starting at 9:00 p.m.