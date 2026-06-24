Will Jawando leads Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive; Elrich ahead in at-large race

The Brief Will Jawando leads the Democratic primary with 40.8%. Esther Wells won the Republican primary with more than 60%. Marc Elrich leads the at‑large race with 45,124 votes.



Will Jawando is leading the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive. As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press had not called the race but estimated Jawando had 36,517 votes, or 40.8%.

RELATED: Wes Moore wins Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary: AP

Andrew Friedson had 29,968 votes, or 33.5%. The AP estimates that about 70% of the vote has been counted.

On the Republican side, Esther Wells won the primary for Montgomery County Executive with more than 60% of the vote.

Maryland Primary Election Results 2026: Live Results for Governor, Statewide and Local Races

In the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Council at-large, where voters could select up to four candidates for four seats, Marc Elrich led with 45,124 votes, or 14.6%, Wednesday morning.

Elrich, the current county executive, is prohibited by term limits from seeking a third term.

Elrich, Laurie-Anne Sayles, Scott Evan Goldberg and Fatmata Barrie are the top vote getters in the at-large race.

RELATED: April McClain Delaney wins Democratic primary for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat: AP