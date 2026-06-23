Minor hit-and-run leads police to foil teenagers' alleged plot to murder parents

The Brief Following a hit-and-run crash last Thursday, Stafford County deputies arrested 19-year-old Louis Conely and a 17-year-old suspect outside a local Wawa. A subsequent search of their vehicle allegedly uncovered stolen goods, weapons and a notebook detailing a plot to kill the younger teenager's parents. Both individuals have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and remain in custody awaiting court appearances.



A hit-and-run investigation in Stafford County led to the discovery of an alleged teenage murder plot against a local family.

What we know:

The investigation began last Thursday when a witness reported seeing a car drive off the road, crash into a speed limit sign and flee the scene. Deputies quickly located the vehicle outside a Wawa on Garrisonville Road.

Inside the car, authorities arrested 19-year-old Louis Conely of Stafford and an unnamed 17-year-old. The pair were initially found with stolen beer from the Wawa and stolen food from a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, alongside open alcoholic beverages, according to police. However, a deeper search of the vehicle revealed an assortment of items.

"A search of the vehicle actually found that there were opened alcoholic beverages, medical items, multiple knives, as well as a notebook that detailed a murder plot," Jackson Arnold, spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Our detectives immediately jumped into action and began investigating."

Dig deeper:

According to charging documents, the suspects allegedly used text messages in April to plan the murders of the 17-year-old’s parents inside their home, explicitly discussing how to avoid security cameras and debating whether to shoot the parents or slit their throats. A subsequent search of the younger teen's bedroom uncovered multiple BB guns, edged weapons and archery equipment. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive.

Both Conely and the 17-year-old have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, alongside several lesser charges.

In a motion requesting bail, Conely’s parents defended their son, describing him as "gentle, creative, passionate, intellectually curious and musically engaged." However, Conely remains behind bars awaiting a court appearance later this week, police said. The minor is also believed to still be in custody.