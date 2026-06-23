Adrian Boafo wins Democratic primary for Maryland's open 5th Congressional District seat, AP projects
MARYLAND - Adrian Boafo has won the Democratic nomination in Maryland's 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects, prevailing in a crowded race to succeed retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer. The AP called the race at 9:28 p.m.
What we know:
Boafo is a state delegate from Bowie and Hoyer's endorsed choice. He's also backed by Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks.
His bid drew more than $8 million in outside spending, including from a cryptocurrency-aligned super PAC — prompting rivals Dunn, Bareebe and Baker to jointly criticize the "dark money" supporting him.
UNITED STATES - MARCH 2: Del. Adrian Boafo, Democratic candidate for Maryland's Fifth Congressional District, speaks during a press conference to kick off a series of meet-the-voter events, at Kenhill Center in Bowie, Md., on Monday, March 2, 2026. R
RELATED: Rep. Steny Hoyer announces that he will retire at end of his term
The 5th District seat came open after Hoyer — first elected in 1981 and a former House majority leader — announced he would not seek another term, ending one of the longest congressional tenures in Maryland history. Two dozen Democrats filed to replace him.
What's next:
Boafo advances to the Nov. 3 general election and is favored in the Democratic-leaning district.
The Source: This report is based on the Associated Press race call, the Maryland State Board of Elections, candidate campaigns, and campaign-finance disclosures. Contributing writer: Vivian Parker