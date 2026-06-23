Adrian Boafo wins Democratic primary for Maryland's open 5th Congressional District seat, AP projects

The Brief Adrian Boafo has won the Democratic primary in Maryland's 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects, emerging from a 24-candidate field. The seat is open for the first time in decades after Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former House majority leader, announced he would retire. In the heavily Democratic district — anchored in Prince George's County and Southern Maryland — the primary winner is the strong favorite in November.



Adrian Boafo has won the Democratic nomination in Maryland's 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects, prevailing in a crowded race to succeed retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer. The AP called the race at 9:28 p.m.

What we know:

Boafo is a state delegate from Bowie and Hoyer's endorsed choice. He's also backed by Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks.

His bid drew more than $8 million in outside spending, including from a cryptocurrency-aligned super PAC — prompting rivals Dunn, Bareebe and Baker to jointly criticize the "dark money" supporting him.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 2: Del. Adrian Boafo, Democratic candidate for Maryland's Fifth Congressional District, speaks during a press conference to kick off a series of meet-the-voter events, at Kenhill Center in Bowie, Md., on Monday, March 2, 2026. R Expand

RELATED: Rep. Steny Hoyer announces that he will retire at end of his term

The 5th District seat came open after Hoyer — first elected in 1981 and a former House majority leader — announced he would not seek another term, ending one of the longest congressional tenures in Maryland history. Two dozen Democrats filed to replace him.

What's next:

Boafo advances to the Nov. 3 general election and is favored in the Democratic-leaning district.