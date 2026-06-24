April McClain Delaney wins Democratic primary for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat

The Brief McClain Delaney won her Democratic primary in one of Maryland’s most expensive congressional races. She defeated David Trone, who loaned roughly $25 million to his campaign. She represents the 6th District and loaned her campaign more than $7 million.



Rep. April McClain Delaney won her Democratic primary, fending off challengers in one of Maryland’s most expensive congressional races.

What we know:

Among those she defeated was David Trone, the wealthy Total Wine & More founder who previously held the 6th District seat before leaving Congress for an unsuccessful 2024 Senate bid. Trone loaned roughly $25 million to his campaign.

McClain Delaney represents the 6th District, which stretches from far western Maryland to the Washington suburbs. She also invested heavily in the race, loaning her campaign more than $7 million.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 13: Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., conducts a news conference with freshmen women during the House Democrats 2025 Issues Conference at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Expand