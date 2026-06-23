Wes Moore wins Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary: AP

The Brief Gov. Wes Moore has won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor, The Associated Press projects, clearing the way for a second-term bid. Moore, elected in 2022 as Maryland's first Black governor, defeated Bethesda physician Eric Felber for the nomination. He and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will face the Republican ticket in the Nov. 3 general election.



Gov. Wes Moore has won the Democratic nomination for a second term, the Associated Press projects, advancing past primary challenger Eric Felber. The AP called the race at 8:14 p.m.

What we know:

Moore was elected in 2022 as the first Black governor in Maryland history — and only the third Black person elected governor in the nation. He campaigned on affordability, public safety and education. Before politics, Moore served as a U.S. Army officer, was a White House Fellow, led the anti-poverty Robin Hood Foundation and wrote the 2010 bestseller "The Other Wes Moore." He was born in Takoma Park.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at a press conference outside the State House. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FULL MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

In Maryland, the governor and lieutenant governor run on a joint ticket, so Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller — a civil engineer and former Montgomery County state delegate — again shares the ballot.

What they're saying:

After the race was called on Tuesday, Moore said that he and Miller are seeking a second term to "continue the progress we've seen throughout Maryland."

"We must keep growing our economy, driving down crime, and investing in our public schools, because the past several years have shown us what happens when we work together to do just that," Moore said. "There is more work to do, but what we've done together is just the beginning of what it looks like to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind."

The backstory:

Felber, a physician and medical-clinic owner-operator, mounted a long-shot challenge built around universal health care and raising the minimum wage.

What's next:

Moore advances to the Nov. 3 general election against the winner of the Republican primary.