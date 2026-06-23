Mother and son found dead inside Frederick County home

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The Brief A 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son were found dead inside a Frederick home Monday afternoon in what investigators believe was an isolated incident involving only the two individuals. Based on preliminary evidence gathered by investigators, the sheriff's office said that they are not looking for any suspects and there is no ongoing danger to the public. The sheriff's office urges anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Heerema at 301-600-1046.



A 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son were found dead inside a Frederick home Monday afternoon in what investigators believe was an isolated incident involving only the two individuals.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. on June 22, Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a home in the 6100 block of Baldridge Circle. A family member had discovered two unresponsive individuals inside the residence and alerted authorities. Detectives arrived shortly after to take control of the scene.

Based on preliminary evidence gathered by investigators, the sheriff's office said that they are not looking for any suspects and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

What's next:

Both bodies have been transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to undergo autopsies, according to police. The official cause and manner of death will remain pending until those examinations are finalized.

The names of the deceased are currently being withheld as well, out of respect for the family, authorities said.

What you can do:

As the investigation remains active, authorities have not released further details regarding the exact circumstances of the deaths. The sheriff's office urges anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Heerema at 301-600-1046.