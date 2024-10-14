'Why would you shoot me?': Mom injured in DC triple shooting speaks out

A woman is recovering after being shot in a triple shooting early Sunday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police.

The woman, who says she was an innocent bystander, shared her account of the incident in an exclusive interview with FOX 5.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Barnaby Street SE. According to D.C. Police, multiple shots were fired in the area. The woman explained that she was inside her apartment when she heard gunfire outside.

As she walked toward the door to investigate, a bullet pierced through, striking her in the arm and chest.

"I’m in pain. I got shot. Why would you shoot at my door? Why would you shoot me?" she said in the interview. "I get along with everyone. I’m just happy that I am alive."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to recover. Shortly afterward, a third man also arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound related to the same shooting.

The woman said she does not know the two men who were also shot. She expressed her frustration with the ongoing violence in D.C., stating simply, "It’s bad."

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact D.C. authorities as they continue their investigation.