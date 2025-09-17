The Brief Leaves are falling early in the DMV due to summer water stress. August was the driest on record in D.C., with just two-tenths of an inch of rain. A recent rainfall brought relief, but trees are still showing signs of strain.



The air is cooler, kids are back in school, but technically, summer isn’t over yet in the Washington, D.C. region. So why do so many trees already look like autumn has arrived?

According to FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes, the answer lies in the lack of rainfall this summer.

What they're saying:

"Trees become stressed when they don’t get enough water, and a dry summer can trigger that," Barnes explained. "If trees are losing their leaves before the typical fall season begins - and for us it is the second half of October through early November - that is a sign of stress." Barnes explained that the D.C. region experienced the driest August on record with just two-tenths of an inch of rain.

Why are leaves in the DMV already turning brown and falling?

When trees don’t receive enough moisture, they shed leaves early to conserve water. Signs include crispy or curling leaves and browning around the edges.

Still, Barnes says don’t lose hope. On Tuesday, the region picked up 0.82 inches of rain — the second-largest rainfall since July!