Whole Foods recalls select macaroni and cheese products over possible unlisted ingredients

Whole Foods has issued a voluntary recall for select Macaroni & Cheese products because it may contain egg in the ingredients but it is not listed on the label. The products, which had been sold in stores across five states, could pose a risk to consumers with allergy or sensitivity to egg.

A recall notice posted to the FDA’s website identified products with best-by dates from 10/23/2020 through 10/28/2020. Anyone who shopped at Whole Foods Market stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. are advised to check products that were sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels in the prepared foods department.

The products were also available from the chef’s case counter and from Whole Foods Market online and catering menus, according to the recall notice. Impacted products include Macaroni & Cheese, chef’s case, Macaroni & Cheese, packaged, Macaroni & Cheese, online and catering, Rotisserie Chicken Meals with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged, Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged on hot bar, Chicken Rustico Romano Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, Chicken Breast Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, BBQ Turkey Meatballs Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Green Beans, packaged and Roasted Turkey Chef Plate with mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged.

All impacted products have since been removed from store shelves, and no adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the above-mentioned products from stores in impacted states are encouraged to return the product with a valid receipt at Whole Foods Market for a full refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to call 1-844-936-8255.