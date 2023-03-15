Who will become College Park's next mayor?

The city recently announced that it will hold a special election for the position on May 6. And so far, no one has applied.

For residents thinking about running for office, here is a list of requirements you must fulfill before throwing your name in the hat.

At the time of taking office (expected to be May 16, 2023), the candidate must be 18 years old

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a currently registered voter in the City

Have been domiciled in the City of College Park for at least one year immediately preceding the date of qualification

For the special election, interested candidates must also collect 15 signatures of qualified voters from each council district.

The job became available nearly two weeks ago when the previous mayor 47-year-old Patrick Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation to the city amid child porn possession charges.

Wojahn was elected mayor of College Park in November 2015, after serving as a city council member for eight years. He was arrested for possession and distribution of child porn on March 2 and faces up to 360 years in prison after being charged by the Prince George's County Police Department with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell is serving as presiding officer until a special election is held, and a new mayor is sworn in.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next Mayor of College Park visit the College Park election page for additional candidacy information.

Details on where, how and when you can vote are below:

Early Voting

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Davis Hall, 9217 51st Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Election Day

Saturday, May 6, 2023

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

City Hall, 7401 Baltimore Avenue, Community Room 1st Floor, College Park, MD 20740

Vote By Mail

More information will be posted soon.