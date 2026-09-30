Who is Marvin Grant? Manassas United Rentals employee dies of self-inflicted gunshot, police say

A suspect wanted in a northern Virginia workplace shooting that critically injured three people Wednesday morning died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit on Interstate 81, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Marvin Grant, who was wanted in connection with the shooting at a United Rentals facility in Manassas. Authorities had described Grant as a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, driving a gray Toyota with temporary North Carolina license plates.

Virginia State Police troopers first spotted Grant driving southbound on I-81 near mile marker 235 in Augusta County. When troopers attempted a traffic stop at a rest area near mile marker 232, Grant briefly stepped out of his car, got back in, and fled southbound, prompting a police pursuit.

Grant stopped his vehicle again near mile marker 227 and got out holding a handgun to his head. State police deployed a tactical team and a trained negotiator to the scene.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Grant suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police confirmed that no officers fired their weapons or used force during the encounter.

Manassas City Police Chief Douglas W. Keen said officers responded around 7 a.m. to the Wellington Road facility following multiple calls reporting an active shooter at the workplace. Responding officers found three victims, all employees of the facility. Two victims were found in a garage area, while a third walked in an office area in the garage.

Two of the victims were transported to Prince William Hospital, and one was transported to Fairfax Hospital. All three remain in critical condition.

RELATED: Manassas shooting: Manhunt for United Rentals employee after workplace violence leaves 3 critical

Police are searching for Marvin Grant, a United Rentals employee suspected of opening fire at a Manassas facility Wednesday morning and leaving three coworkers in critical condition in what authorities described as an act of workplace violence.

Who is Marvin Grant? United Rentals employee suspected in workplace shooting that leaves 3 critical

What we know:

Investigators identified the suspect as Grant, 37, a coworker with a North Carolina address. Authorities believe an altercation at the site led to the shooting, though police are still reviewing video evidence and have not determined the exact number of shots fired. Keen noted that police had no prior interactions with Grant before Wednesday's incident.

Numerous other employees were on site at the time of the shooting. Area schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Who is Marvin Grant? United Rentals employee suspected in workplace shooting that leaves 3 critical