Man sentenced to 120 years in prison for 2025 Rockville double murder

A man was sentenced to 120 years in prison for gunning down two people in Rockville last year, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Brief Kaloyan Stoev was sentenced to 120 years in prison for gunning down two people in Rockville. A jury found Stoev guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and related firearm charges. Police said Stoev shot Marcell Hebron and Leilani Marroquin during a January 2025 incident.



Kaloyan Stoev was sentenced following his April 23 conviction by a jury on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

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Kaloyan Stoev (Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Police said Stoev shot and killed 26-year-old Marcell Hebron and 27-year-old Leilani Marroquin during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Detectives believe Stoev was sitting in the backseat of a parked BMW on Research Court when he opened fire with two loaded handguns on Hebron, who was in the driver's seat, shooting him 27 times from inside and outside the vehicle.

Marroquin fled the car, but Stoev shot her five times from the side and behind. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcell Hebron (left) Leilani Marroquin (right) (Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Investigators said Stoev then sat on top of Hebron’s body and drove the vehicle to Shady Grove Road and Research Boulevard, where the car stopped running. Stoev fled on foot back to a hotel where he was renting a room, where police detectives arrested him.

FOX 5 previously reported that the shootings happened after a botched marijuana deal.

"The senseless and violent loss of the victims has left two families in our community devastated," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy prior to the sentencing.