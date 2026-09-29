16-year-old hospitalized after stolen car crash on I-395 exit ramp leaves 3 dead, police say

The Brief Three teenagers died after a stolen vehicle crashed on an Interstate 395 exit ramp following a police pursuit. A 16-year-old girl remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Police said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts and the driver did not have a valid license.



A 16-year-old girl remains hospitalized following a crash in a stolen vehicle that left three other teenagers dead on an Interstate 395 exit ramp in Arlington early Monday, authorities said.

A Virginia State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle around 12:45 a.m. near Stevenson Road and South Walker Street. The vehicle refused to stop, initiating a pursuit that police say lasted approximately two minutes and covered roughly five miles.

The vehicle entered northbound I-395 and attempted to exit at Shirlington Road at a high rate of speed, according to police. The driver lost control on the ramp and struck a jersey wall.

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A 17-year-old male passenger died at the scene. Three other occupants were transported to nearby hospitals, where the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Silver Spring and another passenger, a 16-year-old boy also from Silver Spring, died from their injuries.

The fourth occupant, a 16-year-old girl from Alexandria, Virginia, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, and the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Investigators determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Prince George’s County on Sept. 26. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Roads reopen near I-395 following early morning police activity