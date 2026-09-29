Trash truck driver charged with unknowingly hitting, killing 13-year-old riding bike in Virginia

The Brief A trash truck driver is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash involving a 13-year-old on a bike. Police said Lawrence Onley was unaware that the truck hit the minor at the time. Onley turned himself in and was charged with careless driving, police said.



A trash truck driver is facing charges after Fairfax police said he unknowingly hit and killed a 13-year-old who was riding a bike.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on September 9 in the 3900 block of Pickett Road. The 13-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and died on the scene.

An investigation found that the garbage truck was leaving a shopping center and entering Pickett Road when the crash happened. Police said the driver stopped at the exit and was looking left as the minor entered the crosswalk on an e-bike.

READ MORE | 13-year-old killed after being struck by truck while riding bike in Northern Virginia

The driver struck the minor as he pulled forward into the roadway.

The truck was found nearby, and the driver was identified as Lawrence Onley, 46, of Fort Washington, police said.

The crash was initially investigated as a hit-and-run. However, investigators learned that Onley was unaware that the truck hit the child at the time.

Onley turned himself in and was charged with careless driving and infliction of injury, according to police.

Dig deeper:

According to Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid, three students were involved in separate crashes while riding bikes or scooters on September 9.

Days after the deadly crash, Fairfax County police launched Operation Safe Right Turn to address an uptick in pedestrian crashes. The operation focuses on drivers who turn right on green lights without checking for crossing pedestrians.

The fine for failing to yield to a pedestrian starts at $50.