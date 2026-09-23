Court document reveals marital strain before Virginia husband allegedly killed wife

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The Brief A Northern Virginia man accused of killing his wife was previously convicted of wire fraud. Court records show Roger Bradford blamed his conviction and prison stay for a strain on his marriage. Police arrested Roger Bradford in Pennsylvania hours after his wife, Lisa Bradford, was found dead in their Aldie home.



In a January 2026 court document, Loudoun County husband Roger "Paul" Bradford detailed how a federal wire fraud conviction and prison sentence placed a strain on his marriage and family. Roger Bradford is accused of killing his wife, Lisa Bradford, in their Aldie home on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Her body was found by police around noon.

Previous conviction

What we know:

Paul Bradford previously served time in federal prison for a wire fraud conviction. Following his release, he filed a request through his attorney seeking to vacate the 2023 conviction. In the court filing, Bradford, 59, shared his distress over the fallout from his conviction and imprisonment.

In the document, he describes a crumbling marriage and significant family turmoil.

"I am now 59 years old and married, although that status is likely to soon change as the result of this case," Roger Bradford wrote in the filing.

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"My felony convictions continue to cause me and my family major problems and daily challenges," Roger stated. "I lost a year of my life being sent to prison, which was extraordinarily difficult for me."

In the filing, Roger explained how his incarceration eroded his relationship with his wife, Lisa Bradford.

"The financial pressures it placed upon my wife, Lisa was so hard, and it caused us to change everything in our life and our future plans," Roger Bradford wrote. "My marriage with my wife Lisa is now headed to divorce as the pressures and injustice of this nightmare took its toll on our marriage and our life together. The fact that my X-year marriage to this incredible woman is likely coming to an end is too much to bear."

READ MORE | Northern Virginia real estate agent Lisa Bradford allegedly killed by her husband in Loudoun County

"The biggest loss for me here is my family’s pain and sorrow," Roger Bradford continued in the document. "I watched from a prison window as the woman I loved walked into that hell hole to visit me. To this day I cry when I think about it."

Arrested in Pennsylvania

The backstory:

Roger Bradford is currently in jail in Bedford, Pennsylvania. He was arrested while driving a rental car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, just three hours after the alleged murder. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, there was no indication of prior domestic violence between the couple.

READ MORE | Roger Bradford contacted relative after killing wife in Loudoun County, sheriff’s office says

The couple has three children, two in college and one in high school, who were not home at the time of the incident.

Roger served as the CEO of DMK Project Solutions, a company that provided consulting work in the data center industry. A former executive with the firm said that Roger shut the business down as of Sept. 4 due to personal, health-related issues.

The gun used in the killing has not yet been recovered.