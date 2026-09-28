Man accepts plea deal in 2001 Northern Virginia drug-related murder

The Brief Justin Wolfe accepted a plea deal in a 2001 drug-related murder. Under the terms of the deal, Wolfe pleaded guilty to marijuana distribution and no contest to criminal solicitation. Wolfe was sentenced to 25 years, and it is unclear when he will be released.



Justin Wolfe has accepted a plea deal in connection with the 2001 drug-related killing of 21-year-old Danny Petrole, bringing an end to decades of legal battles and two previous trials.

What we know:

Under the terms of the agreement, Wolfe pleaded guilty to marijuana distribution and no contest to criminal solicitation. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. It remains unclear when Wolfe will be released.

The deal resolves a complex legal history. Wolfe was once sentenced to death for Petrole's murder, but that verdict was overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct.

The Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office called the handling of the case deeply troubling, noting that significant information was not disclosed during the first trial, and allegations of witness intimidation arose during the retrial.

According to court records, Petrole was involved in a dangerous drug business, which prosecutors say led to his death.

After Petrole delivered a large amount of marijuana to Wolfe, Owen Barber followed Petrole in a borrowed vehicle. When Petrole arrived home, Barber approached his vehicle and shot him nine times, killing him as he sat in the driver's seat.

According to court officials, Wolfe’s role has "always been more complicated," as evidence suggests he may have advised or assisted Barber before the murder. However, prosecutors said that available evidence does not allow them to definitively establish every aspect of what happened between Wolfe and Barber.

In 2016, Wolfe wrote a handwritten letter confessing to his role in the murder and pleaded guilty, after maintaining his innocence for years.

READ MORE | After years of denial, Va. drug dealer confesses to 2001 murder

Victim's family speaks out

What they're saying:

Prosecutors and the victim’s family noted that the current plea deal avoids a third trial.

"Nothing about this resolution changes the fundamental fact that Danny Petrole was murdered and can never be returned to his family and loved ones," said Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth.

In a statement, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office acknowledged the varying perspectives surrounding the case.

"We recognize that people will have strong and differing views about this resolution. Some will believe the evidence establishes Mr. Wolfe’s guilt; others will believe it establishes his innocence. The tragic reality is that this case has produced suffering for everyone involved. Danny Petrole was murdered. Owen Barber received a plea agreement that, in retrospect, raises serious questions about the consideration he received in exchange for his testimony against Mr. Wolfe. And Justin Wolfe has spent 25 years incarcerated, including substantial time on death row and in solitary confinement."

The statement continued: "After carefully weighing all of those considerations, we believe this resolution is a just and appropriate outcome under the circumstances. Most importantly, we hope it brings an end to decades of litigation and uncertainty and allows Danny Petrole’s family, Justin Wolfe, and everyone affected by this case to finally move forward."

Following the announcement of the plea deal, Petrole’s family released a statement expressing their desire for closure.

"For more than two decades, our family has fought to make sure Danny’s voice was not lost in the legal proceedings surrounding his death. We have said what we needed to say and done what we believed we needed to do for Danny. We are now ready to let the legal process reach its conclusion. Our hope is that, after 25 years, our family can finally begin to close this chapter and remember Danny for his life rather than for the circumstances of his death."