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Manassas active shooter incident leaves 3 critical; police manhunt for suspect underway

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FOX 5 DC
News
Updated September 30, 2026 9:38 AM EDT Published September 30, 2026 8:27 AM EDT

MANASSAS, Va. - A manhunt is underway for a suspect after an active shooter incident left three people in critical condition Wednesday morning near a United Rentals facility on Wellington Road in Manassas.

Police identified the suspect as Marvin Grant, described as a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials said he may be driving a gray Toyota Camry or Toyota Corolla with temporary North Carolina license plates. They are actively searching for Grant at this time.

Active shooter near United Rentals in Manassas, search for suspect
Active shooter near United Rentals in Manassas, search for suspect

Active shooter near United Rentals in Manassas, search for suspect

Authorities are responding to an active shooter incident Wednesday morning in the 9400 block of Wellington Road in Manassas, Virginia.

Law enforcement officials urged residents in the surrounding area to stay indoors, lock their doors, and avoid approaching the scene. Anyone who spots Grant or the vehicle is advised not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Further details were not immediately available, though authorities said a police briefing will take place soon.

Manassas City Police restricted access to Wellington Road and the Route 28 Bypass as part of the investigation, blocking access to Dean Elementary School. Officials placed Dean Elementary in "Secure the Building" status and said students and staff will remain at Metz Middle School until further notice while authorities monitor the situation.

All Jennie Dean Elementary School students and staff are safe and being redirected to Metz Middle School following a shooting in the community that prompted road closures, according to school officials.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story, stay with FOX 5 for the latest.

Shooting near United Rentals in Manassas, Virginia
Shooting near United Rentals in Manassas, Virginia

Shooting near United Rentals in Manassas, Virginia

Officials say a shooting occurred near United Rentals in Manassas, Virginia.

Police activity reported on Wellington Road in Manassas

The Source: Information in this article comes from Manassas City Police Department and FOX 5 reporting.  

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