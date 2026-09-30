Manassas active shooter incident leaves 3 critical; police manhunt for suspect underway

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after an active shooter incident left three people in critical condition Wednesday morning near a United Rentals facility on Wellington Road in Manassas.

Police identified the suspect as Marvin Grant, described as a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials said he may be driving a gray Toyota Camry or Toyota Corolla with temporary North Carolina license plates. They are actively searching for Grant at this time.

Law enforcement officials urged residents in the surrounding area to stay indoors, lock their doors, and avoid approaching the scene. Anyone who spots Grant or the vehicle is advised not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Further details were not immediately available, though authorities said a police briefing will take place soon.

Manassas City Police restricted access to Wellington Road and the Route 28 Bypass as part of the investigation, blocking access to Dean Elementary School. Officials placed Dean Elementary in "Secure the Building" status and said students and staff will remain at Metz Middle School until further notice while authorities monitor the situation.

All Jennie Dean Elementary School students and staff are safe and being redirected to Metz Middle School following a shooting in the community that prompted road closures, according to school officials.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story, stay with FOX 5 for the latest.

Police activity reported on Wellington Road in Manassas