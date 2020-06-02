Who called for force on protesters at Lafayette Park?

article

So far, no one is answering questions on the record about why officers opened fire with munitions on peaceful protestors on Monday evening in Lafayette Park amid protests over the death of George Floyd. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the actions "shameful.

Meanwhile, Arlington Police ended its mutual aid agreement and ordered its officers out of the city.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner on Tuesday spoke with Libby Garvey, the chair of the Arlington County Board of Supervisors, who said Arlington Police were in the District to provide support for the National Park Service Monday evening.

But after seeing what happened with protestors getting tear-gassed, she tells FOX 5 there "was abuse of all kinds in the park and that's not how Arlington treats people" -- so the officers were removed.

Garvey also said the Arlington Police were not involved in the assault on the Australian TV crew, which you can see in the video below:

As officers in Lafayette Park began clearing people out of the park just before Monday's curfew went into effect, and before the president walked from the White House to St. John's Church, two officers who were dressed all in black with no clear identifying markers, were caught on video slamming a shield into a photographer with Australian TV, and then a second officer hit the reporter with a baton.



At this hour, there has been no identification of the officers or what agency they work for. A still frame of the video simply shows the initials SK11 on the officer's shoulder.



The shooting of the munitions came without warning, or according to multiple witnesses, without any provocation from the crowd. Tear gas was fired and flashbangs were thrown.

As the crowd ran from the park, multiple law enforcement agencies cleared a path for President Trump to walk to the church.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bowser added to her previous comments on the situation at a news conference.



"From what I could see, just like what you all could see, I didn't see any provocation that would warrant the deployment of munitions and especially for the purpose of moving the president across the street," said Bowser.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said Tuesday the Metropolitan Police Department had nothing to do with the movement of the president.

"In addition to the warnings given to the public we had announced on our PA systems to the group that was gathered down at Lafayette Park that there was a curfew in effect and they could be subject to arrest at that point the groups began to march around the city. I can tell you this we were not involved in the movement of the president -- the unplanned movement of the president," said Newsham.

