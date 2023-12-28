White's Ferry's stalemate remains active since closing 3 years ago

Thursday, December 28 marks the three-year anniversary of White’s Ferry’s closing.

Ongoing legal battles have taken over since the shut-down of the historic site that runs between Virginia and Maryland. The historic White’s Ferry runs between Montgomery County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia.

It’s remain closed for three years, but folks are still fishing and taking in the scenery.

Residents say it’s still the talk of the town and many residents and businesses here on the Maryland side have suffered.

For decades, the ferry transported people back and forth over the Potomac River. Now it sits idle while a legal battle continues to play out between ferry owners in Maryland and landowners in Virginia.

Lawmakers on both sides have tried to reach a resolution over the last three years with no success.

The ferry was established back in 1786. The Fair Access Committee for Western Montgomery County posted on its site saying the community is most effected by White’s Ferry’s "prolonged shuttering."

Some residents say it still remains a conversation topic, especially for those who live here and commute to D.C.




