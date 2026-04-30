White House releases new photos of President Trump, King Charles III during historic visit

Image 1 of 166 ▼ President Donald J. Trump meets with King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Oval Office, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.(Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

The White House has released new photos from King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s historic four‑day state visit to the United States.

The trip marks Charles’ first visit to the U.S. since becoming king in 2022. The British royal couple visited the White House on Monday, meeting with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump before attending a garden party at the British Embassy.

Live blog: King Charles III and Queen Camilla return to DC for final day of visit

Charles shared a warm greeting with the president and first lady during Tuesday’s events at the White House. He later addressed a joint session of Congress.

Trump hosted the royal couple for a state dinner Tuesday evening in the East Room.

Charles and Camilla continued their U.S. tour this week with stops in New York City and Virginia.