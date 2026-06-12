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Police release images of gunman after toddler wounded in D.C. shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
D.C. Crime
Published June 12, 2026 9:05 AM EDT
Published June 12, 2026 9:05 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A 2-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound after gunfire was discharged inside a Northeast D.C. apartment complex.
    • Police say the suspect fled the scene and was captured on surveillance video, which investigators have released to the public.
    • Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting to contact MPD.

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting inside a Northeast D.C. apartment complex, and police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the gunman. 

What we know:

The shooting happened on June 10, 2026, at approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect discharged a firearm inside an apartment complex before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers located a 2-year-old boy inside an apartment suffering from a graze wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the child to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect was captured on a nearby security camera.

Investigators have released both surveillance images and video of the individual in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Authorities have not released a motive or details about who may have been the intended target.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

 

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