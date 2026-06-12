Police release images of gunman after toddler wounded in D.C. shooting
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting inside a Northeast D.C. apartment complex, and police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the gunman.
What we know:
The shooting happened on June 10, 2026, at approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect discharged a firearm inside an apartment complex before fleeing the scene.
Responding officers located a 2-year-old boy inside an apartment suffering from a graze wound.
D.C. Fire and EMS transported the child to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Police say the suspect was captured on a nearby security camera.
Investigators have released both surveillance images and video of the individual in hopes that someone will recognize him.
Authorities have not released a motive or details about who may have been the intended target.
What you can do:
Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting to contact police.
Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.