Police release images of gunman after toddler wounded in D.C. shooting

The Brief A 2-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound after gunfire was discharged inside a Northeast D.C. apartment complex. Police say the suspect fled the scene and was captured on surveillance video, which investigators have released to the public. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting to contact MPD.



A 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting inside a Northeast D.C. apartment complex, and police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the gunman.

What we know:

The shooting happened on June 10, 2026, at approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect discharged a firearm inside an apartment complex before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers located a 2-year-old boy inside an apartment suffering from a graze wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the child to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect was captured on a nearby security camera.

Investigators have released both surveillance images and video of the individual in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Authorities have not released a motive or details about who may have been the intended target.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.