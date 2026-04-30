Live blog: King Charles III and Queen Camilla return to DC for final day of visit

article

The Brief Thursday marks the final day of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit to the United States. The royal couple’s first stop will be at the White House for the official farewell with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Charles and Camilla will then go to Front Royal, Virginia, to help the town celebrate 250 years since its founding.



The final day of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s four-day trip to the United States brings the royal couple back to the Washington, D.C., area, where they will start the day with a visit to the White House before traveling to Virginia for a few more stops.

The day will begin with the king and queen meeting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for the official goodbye ceremony in the Diplomatic Reception Room.

Charles and Camilla’s state visit was timed to help celebrate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But that is not the only semiquincentennial celebration on their schedule. Like America, the town of Front Royal was founded a quarter-millennium ago, and the royal couple will help the residents of the town of 16,000 celebrate their anniversary as well.

Here’s the latest:

Royals attend reception in NYC

7:02 a.m. ET: On their third day as part of their State Visit to the United States, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Greater Together Reception at auction house Christie's with singer Lionel Richie in attendance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: King Charles III, Lionel Richie and Queen Camilla attend the Greater Together Reception on day three of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, at auction house Christie’s, Expand



