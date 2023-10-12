White House Fall Garden Tour returns: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area

Fall festival season has arrived and it's taking over the DMV. Here is your weekend guide to fall festivals and family-friendly activities in the D.C. area.

The White House will be continuing its annual tradition and opening the gardens and South Grounds to members of the public for Fall Garden Tours. Although the tours are free and open to members of the public, attendees are required to have a timed entry ticket that will be distributed on a first-come basis on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Experience Turkish culture and more at this free festival that is perfect for a day of family fun. The event will include a number of musical and dance performances. Enjoy authentic Turkish food and memorabilia from vendors.

This fall festival, formerly known as Cider Fest is kicking off the season with hard cider tastings, live music from Rock Creek Kings, a cash bar, face painting, and much more. Ther will also be a pie eating contest, participants that are interested in competing can register on-site.

OctoberFest is taking over D.C. and adding a fun twist. Amapiano in the City is bringing African dance music and culture to Wild Days. The event will feature food, drinks, and live Amapiano DJs.