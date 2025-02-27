The White House Easter Egg Roll returns to the South Lawn

The Brief The White House Easter Egg Roll is returning to the South Lawn on Monday, April 21, 2025. First Lady Melania Trump shared details of the 147th event and welcomed families with children 13 years old and younger to attend the day of festivities.



The Annual White House Easter Egg Roll will take place on Monday, April 21, 2025, on the South Lawn of the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump shared details of the 147th event and welcomed families with children 13 years old and younger to join the President, herself, White House staff, and their families for a day of festivities.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The 2020 White House Easter Eggs are seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

This event dates back to 1878 during the Presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. The President and First Lady look forward to continuing this entertaining tradition and making it a truly memorable experience for all.

How can I get tickets to the White House Easter Egg Roll?

What we know:

White House Easter Egg Roll tickets are free to the public and can be requested through an online lottery opening on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, and closing on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Winners will be notified through an email no later than March 18, 2025.